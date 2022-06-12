June 12: Abiola’s Vision Inspired Me To Contest For Presidency, Says Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State, and Hafsat Abiola-Costello, Director-General of his Presidential Campaign Organization, led various groups of Nigerian women on Saturday to commemorate late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola’s June 12 Democracy Day.

Bello, a presidential hopeful in the All Progressives Congress’s recently concluded primaries, said the event was held to keep MKO’s hope and vision alive.

The governor expressed his delight that MKO Abiola’s vision had survived nearly 30 years, citing it as one of the reasons he was determined to run for President in 2023.

Bello said, “I was in the secondary school in 1993 when the struggle began and almost 30 years after, we are here to bear the torchlight of that struggle and hence my decision, your decision for Yahaya Bello to venture so that this hope can be rekindled.

“Today, we are commemorating and remembering June 12, championed by our father, our hero, our legend, our icon, Chief MKO Abiola, and Hajiya Kudirat Abiola.

“I appreciate God Almighty and all those who stood firm, saw a vision, sacrificed and are still sacrificing for the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

“I appreciate our President, Muhammadu Buhari and his team who deemed it necessary that after 29 years, our father, Chief MKO Abiola, deserves to be well honoured and decorated posthumously with the highest honour of the land, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

“Chief MKO Abiola represents hope for this country for the current and future generations and that is why I am happy that his prodigies, not only immediate family but all of us are carrying on with that struggle, and by the special grace of God, our struggles shall never be in vain.”