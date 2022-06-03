Nigerians React As Toke Makinwa Gets Engaged

Nigerian media personality and TV host Toke Makinwa who recently got engaged to her boo has stirred mixed reactions online.

Recall the 37-year-old got married to a fitness trainer Maje Ayida on the 15th of January 2014, after dating for 8 years but the marriage lasted for 18 months before it crashed, after Maje impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

However, Toke Makinwa who seemed like she wouldn’t be finding love any time soon took to her Instagram page to hint at her engagement.

The news came as a shock to some Nigerians considering how Toke Makinwa had often advised ladies about romantic relationships.

From saying a lady does not need a man to be happy to a piece of advice on the need to sign an agreement or document with a man before going into a relationship, Toke Makinwa seemed to have eaten her own words.

While some netizens congratulated him, others reminded her of her words.

donsettlenaija wrote: “Last last naija feminist na scam”

stanleykingx__ wrote: “Una motivational speaker of you don’t need a man don engage oo”

ayam_omofaak wrote: Congratulations to her Change is the only constant thing in life May she enjoy her new chapter

arniesuperstar wrote: “I’m so happy for you @tokemakinwa .just do it afraid babygirl! In the end we all need someone and nobody’s perfect baby but if they can atleast give you 70 find ways to make it and keep it working”

lrishpresh wrote: “Congratulations to her, she’s been desiring a second marriage. May this one last forever”