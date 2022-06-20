Nkechi Blessing, Wunmi Toriola, Mo Bimpe React As Funke Akindele Breaks Silence On Rumoured Marriage Crisis

Advertisement

Nollywood actress and Box office queen, Funke Akindele has finally put to rest the speculation that there is a crisis in her marriage with her latest social media post.

For some months now, there has been speculation that the marriage of Funke Akindele was on the verge of collapse.

An anonymous blogger had claimed that Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz is the cause of the problems, citing issues of infidelity and unaccounted spending from their joint family bank account.

The couple fuelled more speculation after they attended the gala night of the AMVCA award separately and didn’t talk to each other at the event.

Many tongues got wagging and the couple decided to put up a tough front for the award night but JJC Skillz’s baby mama, Mella claimed that the couple was faking a public display of affection.

To the surprise of some Nollywood stars and fans, Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page to shower love on her husband during the father’s day celebration.

Funke Akindele expressed love for JJC Skillz and thanked him for being a wonderful and caring father.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you. God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life”

jjcskillz reacted to the post and wrote: Awwwww thank you, darling God, bless and protect us #familyfirst #thebellos

Many Nollywood stars could not keep silent as they stormed the comment section gushing over the couple with love emojis and expressing excitement that everything is fine in their home.

nkechi_blessing_sunday wrote: “Maami Oya Enter studio asap,We go stream am PaHappy Father’s Day uncle @jjcskillz”

iamyetundebakare wrote: “One of my favorite couple”

susangold15 wrote: “Na why we no Dey put mouth for family matter. I love private people with private life”

xty_edwards wrote: “Aww. Happy father’s day papa Ejima. may God continue to uphold your home”

nikkilaoye wrote: “Awww. Lovely. Happy father’s day bro @jjcskillz”

elixir_liz wrote: “Shei we will not open studio for aunty Funke baayi.. another banga”