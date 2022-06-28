Ogun Labour Declares Indefinite Strike Over Deductions, Others

The organised Labour in Ogun State on Monday declared an indefinite strike over “pathetic plight” of workers in the State.

The strike which takes effect from 12am on Tuesday, would affect ministries, agencies, hospitals and public schools.

The union had last week given Governor Dapo Abiodun seven days to address their demands or face an industrial action.

The workers accused Abiodun of non-remittance of 21 months’ salary deductions, eight years of unpaid Statutory Leave Allowances and breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Their grievances were contained in a letter dated June 21 and addressed to Governor Abiodun.

The letter was jointly signed by the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi and the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), Isa Olude.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the labour leaders on Monday afternoon addressed workers at the Arcade ground at the state secretariat, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, where they declared an indefinite strike.

The NLC Chairman said the government had failed to yield to labour’s several calls for negotiation.

Bankole said the indefinite strike action would allow the government have a rethink and call for a dialogue over the industrial dispute.

“Anyone who reports for duty tomorrow (Tuesday) is a traitor and it has never been well with a traitor,” Bankole said.