Orji Kalu: Tinubu Needs Muslim Running Mate To Win… His Wife Is A Pastor

Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs a Muslim-Muslim ticket to win the presidential election in 2023.

He made this assessment while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Kalu pointed out that if he were in the shoes of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, he would go with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Do you want me to speak the truth, if I am in Ahmed Bola Tinubu situation, the wife is a senior pastor in a pentecostal church, I will go Muslim-Muslim ticket,” he said.

“The most important thing is for the party to win, we should stop this rubbish about if you put a Christian there… After all, if we win, the wife is a pastor and they have been living together for over 40-something years together.

“I have known them thus far, she is already a deputy president. I’m a Catholic and I am saying my opinion. This is Orji Kalu’s opinion. You cannot deny me my opinion. But you can play a Christian-Christian ticket depending on his scenario.

Also Read: Faith-Based Group Asks Tinubu To Pick Lalong As His Running Mate

“If we don’t play Muslim-Muslim, we are in trouble. What is wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket. There’s nothing wrong in Christian-Christian ticket too.

“He is a man who brings Christians and Muslims together. He is a man who can do the work,” the senator said.

“Let me tell you, are you Nigerians doing religion? Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here, you may deny that your wife is not the head of the family. In reality, they are the ones.

“If I put these clothes on, my wife will tell you to come, these clothes are not good. You will say that you want it but finally you will remove it.

“The next is to work for Tinubu and work for the APC candidate. No alternative. I am a party man and I am sure, most of you know that I am a very strong party man. I don’t shy away from issues.

“Now, the way I fought for Ahmad Lawan, is the way I will fight for Ahmed Tinubu. I am a party man, if I disagree, I will disagree.”

https://www.thecable.ng/orji-kalu-tinubu-needs-muslim-running-mate-to-win-his-wife-is-a-pastor/amp