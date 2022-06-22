Portable Reacts As Aide Crushes Bike Man To Death In Ogun [Video]

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has distanced himself from any personal involvement in the road crash involving his aide which led to the death of a bike rider.

Recall that the sad incident happened at the Iyano Ilogbo area of Ogun State on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Portable’s driver was on his way to the naming ceremony of his boss’ second child when the tragic incident occurred.

In the video sighted online, many of the residents were seen surrounding the victim who was lying helpless on the ground after the accident.

The victim however died while he was being rushed to the hospital.

In an interview with Entertainment reporters on Tuesday, Portable said that he was not responsible for the death of the victim.

The singer also stated that he was not in the car when the accident happened, stating he was at his child’s naming ceremony when the sad incident happened.

He, however, commiserated with the families of the victim over the sad incident and promised to help financially.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Portable’s manager, Theresa has confirmed the road crash involving an aide of the singer which led to the death of a bike rider.

Theresa who spoke on the incident with Punch said the victim died after he was rushed to the hospital.