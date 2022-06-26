Shehu Sani: If You Can’t Find The Schools Tinubu Attended, You Can Find The Ones He Built

Reactions have persisted in response to reports that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, failed to submit his primary and secondary school certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that Tinubu reportedly stated that during the military administration, his school certificates had been seized by unidentified individuals.

In an affidavit, he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his eligibility documentation for the 2023 presidential elections, the former governor of Lagos made this claim.

Also Read: 2023: Nigerians React As Tinubu Reportedly Fails To Submit Primary, Secondary School Certificates To INEC

According to the documents made public on Friday, Tinubu did not fill out the sections for his basic and secondary education.

Tinubu, however, noted that he obtained a degree in business and administration in 1979 at the Chicago State University.

Reacting in a tweet on Saturday, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the matter should be left alone if Tinubu can’t find his certificates as claimed.

“Jagaban built many primary and secondary schools; if you can’t find the one he attended, you can find the ones he built and leave the matter, abeg,” he tweeted.