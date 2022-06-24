Shehu Sani Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Emerges Governorship Running Mate In Rivers State

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has hailed the emergence of Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh as a governorship running mate in Rivers State.

The former lawmaker in a post via micro-blogging site, Twitter on Friday said the development is a good one and a great challenge to other Nollywood stars.

Recall that Dikeh has been picked as the running mate to the governorship candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Tonte Ibraye for the 2023 election.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday morning to make the announcement alongside their campaign poster with the hashtag ‘Rivers Rescue Mission 2023’.

Tonto Dikeh expressed appreciation to the Governorship candidate, stating that they are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating social value for young people and increasing women’s inclusion in the governance system.

She added that they would be supporting small businesses and strengthening the traditional institution to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development.

Reacting, Sani said more Nollywood and Kannywood stars need to step out of the screen to the ring.

He wrote: “Tonto Dikeh’s emergence as the Deputy Governorship candidate in Rivers State is good for Democracy. This is a great challenge to other Female Nollywood and Kannywood stars; to step out of the screen to the ring. I’m not unaware that others have tried in the past.”

