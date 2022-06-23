‘Stop Swimming Inside Audio Lie’ – Uche Maduagwu Drags Bobrisky Over His N400 Million Mansion

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has tackled Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky over his N400 million mansion.

Recall that Bobrisky stirred reaction online with the pre-housewarming party of his new mansion amidst speculations that the house does not belong to him.

In a post shared on Instagram, Uche Maduagwu urged Bobrisky to stop lying stating that it’s one of the reasons, his friends, Mompha and Tonto Dikeh dumped him.

The actor added that Bobrisky ought to go for a lying competition with Information Minister Lai Mohammed.

He wrote: “Dear Bob, Agbalumo Risky Celebrities no congratulate your osondi owned audio house boiling ceremony because dam don congratulate federal before he papa to South Africa. Stop swimming inside audio lie, now we understand why mompha use Fulani Kosoko pursue you after mama king use aboniki bathroom slippers pursue u common”

“Dear Bob Agbalumo Risky, you and Lai Mohammed suppose do competition, walahi if you tell person Good morning Dem suppose go to bed because it is probably NIGHT. We are still trying to beg LAWMA to find solution for your spiritual odor now this, no wonder Mama king Bin Dey BIG when you Dey visit her mansion for Abuja people think say Na too much FOOD Dem no know say Na the odor for your body Dey make am SWELL like Cubana Chinchin”