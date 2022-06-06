Tinubu Storms Owo In Ondo Amid APC Presidential Primaries

2023 Presidential aspirant and the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, stormed Owo in Ondo State to commiserate with victims of the St Francis Catholic Church gunmen attacks.

Information Nigeria understands that the Presidential hopeful was in Abuja earlier with other APC stakeholders and presidential aspirant as the party begin its presidential primaries today.

Tinubu had earlier reacted to the Owo gruesome killing of innocent Christian worshippers, describing the event as highly reprehensible.

The presidential hopeful in a statement by his media office in Abuja stated that the violent attack on Sunday morning shocked the conscience of the nation and shattered the peace of the ancient town of Owo, Naija News reports.

He, however, stated that the attackers cannot break the country’s collective spirit and Nigerians’ will to live in peace and with compassion for all regardless of faith.

The APC national leader commiserated with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the families of the victims of the attack and indeed the people of Owo and Ondo State. He urged the police and security agencies to do all that is within their power to investigate the attack and apprehend the wicked perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Reports, however, reaching Naija News on Monday morning revealed that left delegates, chieftains and other members of the APC that had arrived in Abuja for the party’s presidential primary, for Ondo State.

Tinubu is expected to meet with the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, traditional rulers particularly the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, and others, to sympathise with them over the development.

More also, the presidential aspirant, Naija News learnt would also on Monday be meeting with some of the worshippers that survived the attacks and relatives of the St Francis Catholic Church attack victims.

Reports said Tinubu had informed his aides while leaving Abuja that, it was proper for him to visit the state to see both survivors and deceased relatives since their departed relatives were among those that he would have to govern if elected as president.