Tinubu Win: Please Unfollow Me If My Choice Is Not Okay With You, Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka Knocks Trolls

A veteran Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka has threatened to report the accounts of displeased fans cursing him for supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate.

This comes after the comedian via his Instagram page declared his support following the emergence of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the All Progressives Congress presidential primary yesterday, June 8.

Reacting to the backlash, the veteran Comedian noted that he will not be bullied into changing his preferred candidate, adding that everyone is free to pick his or her candidate.

“It is not a crime for you to have a choice just as it isn’t for me to have a choice? People are just incredible. You go to people’s pages to bully them over their choices when you have taken a hand on yours? We don’t have to agree on who to support. I have a right to choice like you have too. Please unfollow me if my choice is not Okay with you,” he wrote.

Gbenga Adeyinka added, ” Dear follower. This is for you. I’m so tired of people coming to my page to curse me out over my choices. Going forward I WILL BE REPORTING YOUR PAGE TO IG FOR HARASSMENT. Choose to support anybody you want in the coming elections and leave me to my choice. Please note, I don’t have to follow you and you don’t have to follow me. I appreciate your follow but you have no right TO BULLY ME COS I DONT SUPPORT WHO YOU ARE SUPPORTING.”