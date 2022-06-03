Toke Makinwa Expresses Fears As She Says Goodbye To Singlehood Years After Crashed Marriage

Popularly media personality, Toke Makinwa has expressed fears over her new marital journey as she is set to walk down the aisle with her new boo. This is coming five years after the crash of her marriage to Maje Ayide.

Although Toke Makinwa is yet to officially make the announcement, there are reports making rounds online that she is reportedly engaged to a Ghanaian man identified as Hope.

Giving a hint of her new love life, Toke Makinwa in a post shared on Instagram said she has begun a process of saying goodbye to her singlehood.

Toke Makinwa said the decision came with so much fear of the unknown, uncertainty about her decision and at the same time excitement.

She prayed that the new chapter of her life brings her so much charity and peace of mind, adding that she can’t wait to share with her fans and followers the story of her new journey.

She wrote: “I began the process of saying goodbye to a huge part of life yesterday, 12 years of me. I felt ok at first then I had one of the worst moments after. My anxiety on 1000, sweaty palms, watery eyes, the fear of the unknown, feeling unsure of my decision, wanting to just curl up and disappear. I am excited about what is to come but why do I feel so afraid.

“I guess it kind of mirrored my life. I don’t welcome change as I should, I hold on to things cos I’m afraid I not what I might find after, I’m afraid or the me that I’ll have to learn again cos I’ve worked so hard to become who I am, I’m scared of losing me again. I share to let you know that you are not alone.

“I’m hoping that this new chapter brings me so much charity and peace of mind. Doing it afraid has always been my mantra so I’m ready. I can’t wait to share with you all and I hope you come on this journey with me. Coming soon”