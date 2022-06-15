Weeks After Rumored Relationship With Kizz Daniel, Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Flaunts Engagement Ring On Finger

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscillia Ojo has sparked various reactions after flaunting an engagement ring on her finger weeks after an alleged affair with Kizz Daniel.

The young entrepreneur uploaded a video on her Instagram page flaunting a beautiful ring on her engaged finger.

She captioned the video, It’s the season of love”

WATCH VIDEO

Below are reactions to the video:

Ayo_abiodun_richard_ilm: “Congratulations .”

Akpajosephine: “Is it Valentine’s Day again.. Nobody told me .”

Itz_excel_pretty: “Everywhere love ….God I be stone.”

Tee_offcial: “Who is the lucky man .”

Official_cute_hussey: “Congratulations .”

Interesting.

Iamkushchael_: “No baby, it’s the season for people to get their PVC .”

