‘Why I’m Standing With Bola Tinubu’ – Veteran Actor Jide Kosoko

Amidst the backslash online, veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has revealed why he is supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Prince Kosoko said he has witnessed the achievement of Tinubu as a genuine leader over the years, and his support for humanity and the creative industry.

The actor said he’s convinced that Tinubu is a lover of old and new especially the youths, considering the number of people he has raised politically.

He urged his fans and followers to give Tinubu the opportunity to complete transferring the technical know-how on his God-given assignment.

He wrote: “I stand with Tinubu. I have witnessed his achievement as a Genuine Leader over the years, his support for humanity and the creative industry in particular. I am convinced he is a lover of old and new, especially the youth, considering the number he has raised politically, the Majority of who is doing well as leaders today.”

“Meaning he believes so much in youth as leaders of tomorrow as in today. Please give him the opportunity to complete transferring the technical know-how on his God-choosing assignment. ignore hate speeches by opponents and enemies. HONESTLY, WE NEED HIM. Let it not be another best president we would not have. Arise larika, arika baba iregun.”