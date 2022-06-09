Your Victory Is Well-Deserved, Amaechi Congratulates Tinubu On APC Ticket

Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has stated that he will provide the necessary support to enable Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, was elected as the APC presidential candidate on Wednesday.

He polled 1,271 votes to defeat Amaechi who came second with 316 votes.

In a congratulatory letter he personally signed, Amaechi described Tinubu’s victory as well-deserving.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on 07-08 June 2022 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for 2023 Presidential Elections,” the letter reads.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.”

Amaechi also stated that he will provide the support needed to help Tinubu and the APC win the presidential election in 2023.