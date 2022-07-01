After Dancing To’ Wordly’ Songs, Ooni’s Estranged Wife, Naomi Releases New Photos

Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has left many of her followers gushing over her beauty in new photos.

This is coming a few days after the ex-wife of the Yoruba monarch received backlash for dancing to a secular song.

Recall that Naomi, who was at the 25th birthday party of her sister joined other guests to dance to the trending song ‘Buga’.

The video which surfaced online captured the prophetess showing off her dance skills and singing the song.

While some netizens slammed her others defended saying she was only catching a cruise.

Amidst the criticisms, Naomi took to her Instagram page to share jaw-dropping photos while dazzling in a green floral dress.

She captioned the photos: “Oh my lady thou art a mystery! Brother once said, “even if you were all covered up and only your eyes left, the charm is in your eyes”