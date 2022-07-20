Akeredolu Orders Sack Of Civil Servants

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed the immediate dismissal of some civil servants caught collecting double salaries.

Akeredolu gave the order when he received the report of the committee on verification, scrutinization and clean up of state payroll, salaries and pension headed by a retired Permanent Secretary, Victor Anjorin.

Over 9000 civil servants were last year screened for alleged age falsification, alteration of documents and employment racketeering after it was discovered that the state wage bill kept increasing.

Some workers who have travelled abroad were found to have still been collecting salaries while others who were supposed to have retired were still in service.