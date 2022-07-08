Apostle Suleman Reacts To Beating Of Odumeje By Anambra Govt Officials

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has condemned the beating of another clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, also known as Odumeje by Anambra government officials on Thursday.

It would be recalled that a viral video on the internet shows Odumeje being slapped by officials of Anambra state government for obstructing a demolition process.

It is understood that his ministry building located at no 88B Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, was marked by the Anambra State government for demolition in April.

The church building is reportedly sitting on a huge canal and obstructing waterways, prompting the government to order its removal as an illegal building in line with Soludo’s plan to demolish over 200 buildings in Onitsha blocking the drainage linking the River Niger.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, government officials were seen hitting the pastor for allegedly resisting the demolition process.

Reacting to the video, Apostle Suleman said the action of the government officials is very primitive and highly condemnable.

He said the operatives overstepped their boundaries and he expects Governor Charles soludo to wade into the matter.

He wrote: “I just saw a video of pastor Odumeje being assaulted by operatives..that’s very primitive and uncalled for..

“Those operatives overstepped their boundaries and I expect Governor soludo to condemn it..

It’s condemnable. Highly!.