Buhari: Being President Has Been Tough, I’m Eager To Leave Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that being in charge of the country’s affairs has been tough and that he is eager to leave office.

Buhari stated this on Monday when he hosted some governors, legislators and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains at his Daura home in Katsina state.

The president spent his Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Katsina.

The commander-in-chief, however, pointed out that he would do his best before handing over power to the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Also Read: Buhari Joins Nollywood Stars To Celebrate Olu Jacobs At 80th Birthday

“By this time next year, I will have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best,” the president said.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough.

“I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making.

“We are a lucky people and we need to reflect more on where we are coming from.”