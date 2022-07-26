El-Rufai Declares Three-Day Public Holiday For Voter Registration

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has declared a three-day public holiday in the state to enable residents to complete their voter registration exercise before the July 31 deadline.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement urged all eligible voters to seize the period to register so as to be in the position to exercise their voting rights.

The statement partly read, “The Kaduna State Government has appealed to residents of the state to register to vote before July 31, 2022.

“The state government has also declared July 27 to 29, 2022 as public holidays to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration.”

The statement from the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House urged all eligible residents of the state to seize this window to register to vote, and to therefore be in a position to exercise their right to vote.

The statement disclosed that the government requested all employers to actively support their staff to register before the Independent National Electoral Commission closes voter registration on July 31, 2022.”