Fashola: Right-Thinking Nigerians Will Vote For APC in 2023 — We Have Served Efficiently

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says right-thinking Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Fashola said this when he featured on Sunday Politics, a Channels TV programme.

The minister was asked about Nigerians’ perception of the APC and if the party will be re-elected for the presidency in 2023.

Responding, Fashola stated that the party will be re-elected based on what it has done for Nigerians, compared to previous governments.

“Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments,” he said.

“On a very deep reflection, right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians will re-elect our party into governance, I am optimistic about that.

“I think we have served this country as efficiently as we can — in the most difficult of times.

“No government has faced COVID; we did. No government has faced a global scarcity of resources caused by a war in which we are not involved; we did and we are still managing that economy, providing hope and sustainability.

“I’m optimistic that we will win.”