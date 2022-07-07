‘He Really Used Me’ – Yomi Fabiyi’s Wife Cries Out As Their Marriage Allegedly Crash

Grace Jimoh, the wife of Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, has cried out about being used by the actor as their union allegedly collapses.

In a chat with an anonymous Instagram blogger, Grace said everything is not working fine in their marriage and has made plans to move out of their home.

Although she was not specific about the problems surrounding their alleged breakup but claimed she was being used by Yomi.

According to grace, Yomi always acts like the victim, blames her for the issues in their marriage and also makes people to believe his words.

Grace said that she has been facing a lot in the marriage and have decided to quit and face her future adding that they are currently heading to court.

Recall that earlier this year there were speculations that Yomi Fabiyi’s third marriage to Grace had crashed.

However, in a post shared on his Instagram page, Yomi said sometimes when he feels the urge to talk or tell his side of the story, he rather spends time with his son.

Yomi Fabiyi fumed at how social media has been bastardized by ‘E-witchcraft and criminals’ who hide their identity to torment and violate the right of other people.

The father of one added that he won’t respond to anything about his marriage crash because he has come a long way to allow social media terrorists and criminals to dictate his life.