‘If I Be Male Artiste, I Will Have Like 5 Baby Mamas’ – Tiwa Savage

Sensational Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to express excitement about being loved by many of her female fans.

Unarguably, Tiwa is loved by many music lovers both in Nigeria and outside the country.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the singer opined that she would be having like five baby mamas if she was a male artist.

She wrote: “The way girls love me, If I be male artiste I will already have like 5 baby mamas. Ok scratch that. My male fans dey para too.”

In a related development, actress Eniola Badmus recently slammed a troll who labelled the sultry outfit of Tiwa Savage as immoral.

Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and Tiwa Savage expressing excitement for having the opportunity to be on her music tour in Toronto.

In the photos, Eniola Badmus stuns in a blue dress and sneakers while Tiwa Savage wore yellow pants and a jacket which showed her cleavages.

Eniola Badmus wrote: WAS NICE SEEING MY HOMMIE DO HER THING LAST NITE IN TORONTO… CONGRATULATIONS GURL

Reacting to the photos, a troll questioned Tiwa Savage over her proactive outfit which she termed immoral.