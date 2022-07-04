If It No Longer Makes Sense, Drop It – Funke Akindele Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Marriage Crisis

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has dropped a cryptic post on Instagram amidst her marriage crisis.

Recall that JJCSkillz, Funke’s husband confirmed speculations that all was not well in their home.

He made a post via Instagram to that effect last week.

He wrote: “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

The mother of two has however refused to speak on the issue and has gone ahead to celebrate her recent Oscar nomination

The actress recently shared a cryptic post on her Insta Story which read: “Just cos something has always been done a certain way does not mean we must continue to do it that way. We must be willing to inspect and adapt everything.

It is the only way we can guarantee that we will benefit from new knowledge.

If it no longer makes sense drop it.