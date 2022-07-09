Kizz Daniel Breaks Silence On Late Arrival To New York Show, After Angry Fans Booed Him

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has apologised to his fans after arriving late at his New York show on Thursday, 7th July 2022.

Recall that Kizz Daniel was booed by angry fans, demanding a refund for their money after he showed up four hours late for the event.

In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday morning, Kizz Daniel said his passport was withheld at the US consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and his previously booked flight was also cancelled.

According to the singer, he booked a private jet to make the journey faster after getting back his passport but things didn’t work out.

He apologised to his fans and assured them that a new date will be announced for another show with the same tickets valid.

He wrote: “DMV, thank you for showing up last night and sincere apologies for all that happened. For some reason, my passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and previously booked flights had to be cancelled. Same reason I rescheduled the New York show.”

“Just for the love and respect I have for you and my craft I got on the next available flight to New York the second I had my passport thinking I could still make it because I just don’t want to cancel another date. I booked a PJ to DMV from New York to make the journey faster but unfortunately, it did not work.”

“I went straight to the venue from the airport. We could have moved the show but my team and I believed we could meet up. The performance would have been longer also if the venue had allowed it.”

“So sorry guys, I will make it up to you. A new date will be announced and all your tickets remain valid. New York, let’s have fun tonight”