May Edochie Thanks Follower Who Called Her Co-wife A Loose Woman

Yul Edochie’s first wife May Edochie has thanked an Instagram follower for blasting her co-wife Judy Austin.

The scandal in the Edochie household does not seem to be coming to an end anytime soon as the first wife keeps dropping hints that she has not accepted her second wife Judy.

May has recently bagged various endorsements which her husband Yul attributed to the popularity gained over time due to the scandal attached to marrying his colleague.

In one of his posts, the actor said taking a second wife has been a blessing to his family and has opened doors.

May who recently bagged another endorsement took to Instagram to share the good news. Also in a celebratory mood, Yul also shared the post.

However, a follower who did not seem pleased with Yul sharing in his wife’s celebration condemned him for still calling her his wife while also calling out Judy.

She wrote: “Na we dey marry May now. Go and continue with your new bag of rice and let our classy queen be. Who told you that she is still your wife. She now belongs to us because she did not sign polygamy from day one. You gate your beautiful wife and children because of a loose woman. I weep for you.”

Replying to the comment, May thanked her.