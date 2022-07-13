Sola Sobowale Jubilates As She Lands First Bollywood Role, Set To Work With Record Breaking Director

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has taken to social media to jubilate after landing her first role in Bollywood.

The actress shared the good news on her Instagram page and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for her.

According to Sola, she would be working with a record-breaking director and executive producer on the upcoming project.

The actress added that she would be playing a dynamic role in the project and her fans and followers should anticipate it.

She wrote: “I am so excited to announce that I will be working with record-breaking Director/Exec Producer, @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! And… get this….we will be going to India to film! I will be playing a very dynamic role in this project and cannot wait for you to watch it.”

Sola Sobowale is a household name and has graced the screen for more than two decades, starting from the days of ‘Fuji house of commotion’.

The talented actress has frequently earned lead roles in movies and displayed her acting prowess.

She also wowed many Nigerians with her bravery and character in Kemi Adetiba’s recent movie ‘King of Boys’.