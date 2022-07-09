Mercy Johnson, Kaffy, Others Gush As Olu Jacobs And His Wife, Joke Silva Share Loved Up Video

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva have wowed many of their colleagues and fans with a loved-up video.

The celebrity couple joined other Muslim faithful in the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to enjoy the Salah. The video shared on Joke’s Instagram page shows the couple stunning in lovely traditional outfits and serving their fans’ couple goals.

She captioned the video: “Happy Eid Mubarak to all our muslim brothers and Sisters. Enjoy Salah. Thanks @maiatafo…its a great fit and was a fun shoot. 80th birthday loading”

It’s a thing of enormous joy to see both iconic Nollywood stars win together and prove that celebrity marriages do last.

Reacting to the video, Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham, Kaffy, Mo Abudu others stormed the comment session gushing over the couple.

kaffydance wrote: “This is soooo beautiful . Papa God bless youuuuu. Mummy J haaaaaa you are rare”

mercyjohnsonokojie wrote: “So beautiful so divine”

moabudu wrote: “So so beautiful”

jadeosiberu wrote: “Awwww Aunty J. This is so beautiful”

linbizglobal wrote: “This is what I mean when I say “I WANNA GROW OLD WITH YOU”- Says Mummy J”

abiks_lizie wrote: “God bless u, momma. And for showing and teaching us what true love means”

rejoicesamuel wrote: “I love the fact that despite all, his smiles are still intact”