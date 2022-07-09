See How Mercy Aigbe And Husband, Kazim Adeoti Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir In Kwara

Despite being a Christian, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has joined her husband Kazim Adeoti in the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Mercy revealed they are in Oro town, Kwara State for the Sallah celebration and they didn’t go there empty-handed. According to the actress, they came with some food items and Sallah gifts for widows and aged women in Oro town. Also sharing adorable photos of her and her husband, Mercy wished her colleagues and Muslim fans a happy celebration.

She wrote: “Taqabbal Allahu Minna Wa minkum. May Almighty Allah bring you Joy, Happiness, Peace and Prosperity on this Blessed occasion.”

“Wishing you all and your family continuous celebration, on this happy occasion of Eid! Came to Oro Town, Kwara State, for Sallah but didn’t come empty-handed! Cc @kazimadeoti”

“We came with our token for Widows in Oro Town, a lot of widows, aged women got Sallah gifts, Alhamdulillah that we can put a smile on their faces! Barka de Sallah!”