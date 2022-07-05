My Missing WAEC Result Second Best In 1976 – Okowa

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has debunked reports that he does not have a West Africa School Certificate (WASC) result.

He stated that he was an outstanding student at secondary school level, adding he made the second best result at A- level throughout the country in 1976.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vice presidential candidate stated that virtually all universities in the country offered him admission based on his outstanding performance in WASC and Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination.

He said media reports about his missing result werr “deliberate wrong perception and unnecessary politics.”

Okowa spoke at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA.

He said: “On the issue of my certificate, I think it is a misconception. People try to play politics with everything.

“Yes, I lost my WAEC certificate but I have the print out from Edo College, Benin City, which clearly stated that I have distinction in all subjects.

“The Higher School Certificate was attached and it has been acknowledged by Edo College and the school put it out there that I made an ‘A’ `B’ `B’.

“I do not pride myself but it was very difficult to make such grade in higher school at that time.

“My high school result was the second best nationally in 1976 when I finished. So, many universities admitted me through Telegram as at that time and I had to start making choices of which to accept.

“Of course, it’s very clear that I finished medical school at the University of Ibadan. I was 21years and some months; I was less than 22 years of age.’’