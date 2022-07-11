Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence, Speaks On Presenting Marriage List To Emmanuella’s Parents

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko has debunked rumors of processing marriage rites on teenage comedian Emmanuella.

Recall that rumors of the billionaire presenting a marriage list to the teenager’s parents had begun to make the rounds on social media.

However, the comedian while replying to a fan’s comment on Facebook stated that it was fake news.

Curious netizens who couldn’t get over the issue decided to hear from the horse’s mouth as they stormed the politicians comment section of a post to ask if the rumors were true.

One of the commenters drew his attention to the rumours and in response, Ned Nwoko insisted that he has beautiful wives

Another IG user identified as @jennifereverest24 threw the question directly to him this time which brought forth a direct answer too.

She wrote: “The news about you and Emmanuella, is it true”

Replying, Ned Nwoko tagged it as a fake news.