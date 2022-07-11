Veteran Actor Aguba Sends Message To Ladies Interested In Getting Married To Him

Nollywood veteran Kenneth Aguba has sent a message to ladies interested in marrying him.

Recall that the veteran was homeless and roaming the streets of Enugu before some people including OPM pastor Chibuzor Chinyere decided to offer him some assistance.

The clergyman gave the Nollywood actor a house with free food for as long as he wants to live and also promising to get him a wife

However, the man of God gave some conditions Aguba’s suitors must meet before he would agree to the marriage.

One of the conditions stipulated that the lady must live with him as his wife for 10 years before seeking divorce.

Just recently, while moving to his new house after he reportedly spent 2 days at the hospital, Aguba sent a message to ladies who are seeking to be his wife.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the Nollywood actor was asked to address the issue of young ladies fighting over him.

He said: “My message to them is that they should go and build the best out of themselves while I do mine also“.