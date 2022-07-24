Nigerian Professional Footballer, Victor Osimhen Dragged Over Debts

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has been slammed by his elder sister, Esther Okolo, over alleged €69,000 and $439,000 (over N217m) debt.

The striker’s sister opened up about the debt owned by the player during an Instagram live session with controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, on Saturday where she disclosed that Victor has refused to return the money he owed her husband, his brother-in-law.

Esther, during the live chat, alleged the abandonment of family members by the Napoli Striker, adding that her husband was working with her brother before they went their separate ways, thus arriving at the debt.

In her words: “My brother Victor Osimhen accused my husband of not helping us which is true. Because I had to borrow money to start a business that I am into right now. I am not saying he should help me because he said he won’t help me.

”There is no problem with that, what I want is for him to pay my husband his money. Even my other siblings don’t want to help us retrieve the money. Daddy Freeze as I am talking to you I don’t have hope.”

Her husband confirmed Esther’s claims and also talked about the Super Eagles star’s alleged fraud controversy with his current football club.