PDP Power Rotation Too Late Now, South-East Should Wait – Bafarawa

Former Sokoto State Governor and chieftain in the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa has expressed that the call for power rotation in the Peoples Democratic Party is already late.

He stated this during an interview with PUNCH NG on Tuesday.

He made the remark when queried about the South-East’s grievance with the PDP since the party held its primaries because of its failure to ensure power rotation.

The PDP chieftain called on the people of the South-East to move on and wait for the next opportunity.

He said, “A committee was set up by the party to decide where the presidential candidate of the party would come from. I was a member of that committee, which agreed that something was wrong (in terms of power rotation), but it is too late to do anything about it now; that next time, the party should stick to power rotation since it is written in its constitution.”