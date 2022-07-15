Shettima: You’re On Your Own, Abe Tells Lawal

Magnus Abe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal is on his own.

Abe, a member of the committee that recommended the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running-mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also revealed that the choice of Shettima was based on the recommendation of the committee, adding that there would always be a reaction, no matter the choice made.

Abe stated this Thursday night while featuring on ARISE News Channel, where he stated categorically that what would bring unity to the country is not the position of the vice president.

He said: “With all due respect to my friend and brother, Lawal, I think that the path he has chosen is his personal path. First of all, the way he talks down in Asiwaju in public every time things are not going the way he likes them to go I considered it very disrespectful.”

Asked if Lawal does not have the right to freedom of speech, Abe noted, “Lawal has the freedom of speech as guaranteed in the constitution, but he does not speak as a citizen who is talking as guaranteed by the constitution but speaks as an associate of Asiwaju. That’s what gives prominence to what he’s saying.

“If you are speaking as an associate of somebody who you publicly proclaim is your friend, you are his supporter, you are working to make him president, you should show him some respect.”