Christians Endangered In Nigeria – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on international organisations to support efforts towards ending the attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

Governor Ortom made the call at the headquarters of the International Christian Concern, ICC, in Washington DC, United States of America. He was received by the organization’s President, Jeff King and the communications director, Mike Pritchard.

Governor Ortom stated that the situation where churches, schools and hospitals have been destroyed by terrorists with commercial activities crippled leaving millions of people displaced amounts to declaration of war on Christians in the country.

He urged the international community to prevail on the complacent and apparently complicit government of Nigeria to rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting vulnerable citizens before Christians are wiped out.

Governor Ortom warned that when Nigerians are pushed to self-defense, war will become imminent, which may render the country a failed state, saying such a situation will put pressure on the resources of the United States and other countries as migration to safer climes will become inevitable. “Stop terrorism in Nigeria before it moves to Washington DC”, he stated.