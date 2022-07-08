Soludo Explains Why He Demolished Odumeje’s Church

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed why state officials demolished the church of popular cleric, Pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

Recall that the Anambra government officials were seen in a viral video on Thursday beating the general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry World Miracle Center.

Odumeje, as seen in the video, received slaps from the government officials who afterwards bundled him out of the church premises.

The development has generated a barrage of reactions on social media as Nigerians condemned the handling of the self-proclaimed prophet.

Responding to the series of backlash, Governor Soludo in a press release signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, said Odumeje’s church was demolished for failing to comply with the government directive.

The government said it had earlier issued a directive for the removal of the illegal structure he built on a waterway.

The press release with the title: ‘Anambra State Government begins demolition of illegal structures in Fegge’, said the government had marked the building for demolition since April 2022 but the general overseer paid a deaf ear to the directive.

The press release read: “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra State government has begun demolition of such structures.

“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.

“The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences.

“The structures were marked since April 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures.”