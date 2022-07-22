Why I Dropped Out Of University After Six Months —Omah Lay Speaks

Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay has said that he dropped out of university after six months.

The ‘Attention’ crooner in a recent interview with DW opened up on the reason he dropped his tertiary education to concentrate on his music career.

The 25-year-old explained that he had to pick between creating time to make music and schooling which did not come cheap.

He said: “I was in the university for like half a year, and I stopped. I just dropped out. Yeah, it was a hard choice to make because at that time I was just learning music production and I needed financing for school. I needed time for music production.

“Somehow, I just loved music production so much I could let go of school for music production. I felt like maybe sometime I will come back but when I got really deep into music production, I didn’t go back to school, and I didn’t even have the time.

“At some point, it felt like a wrong choice, but then, things started clicking, I started making beats that I love, that people wow. I started writing songs for people and people didn’t believe that that was me, and I just kept doing it until I found myself in Germany right now. I’m here right now, I’m doing this interview right now.”