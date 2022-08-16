Actress Hilda Dokubo Reacts As NSITF Boss Claims Termites Ate N1.7Bn Vouchers

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) shocked Nigerians after blaming termites for the loss of their documents.

They revealed that documents containing a staggering sum of N17.128 billion naira have been destroyed by termites.

Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo wondered about the man whose image is being used to market the termite story in response to the funny news.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Stars Hilda Dokubo, Lizzy Gold React As Colleagues’ Abductors Demand $100,000

Hilda also berated the current administration’s level of corruption and the sheer number of animals that were complicit in it.

She asked “Please, whose father, brother, husband, friend, neighbour or boss is this person whose face is brand ambassador for this kind of gist?”.

“Only in this administration we have animals, insects, rodents (monkey snakes, rats) participating actively in the disappearance of funds…Ok o we are waiting for the birds”.