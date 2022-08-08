Actress Ufuoma McDermott Pens Down Heartfelt Prayers As Her Daughter Turns 7

Nollywood star Ufuoma McDermott addressed a letter to her God in honor of her daughter’s seventh birthday on August 8.

The mother of two with a grateful heart questioned why God had given her the responsibility of raising a beautiful, thoughtful, and loving seven-year-old.

She asked him to protect her, to bless her, and to fill her with his wisdom.

She wrote: “My baby is 7. Dear lord, I’m not sure why you trusted me to be the mother of the most adorable, beautiful, thoughtful and loving 7 years old girl, but I know you have equipped me for the task. Please bless and watch over her.

May your wisdom fill her head, and you love her heart. May she always love you and respect humanity in its diversity. May she grow in grace, and May her generation see you in her. Happy birthday, Kesiena. I love you… forever”.

