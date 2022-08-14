APC Presidential Campaign Set To Take Off – Lalong

According to the All Progressives Congress, the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign for the general elections of 2023 is almost ready.

After seeing the facilities at the campaign headquarters in Abuja, Simon Lalong, the governor of the Plateau State and director general of the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign, made this statement.

In a statement released on Saturday in Jos, the governor’s spokesperson, Dr. Makut Macham, stated that Lalong was welcomed at the headquarters by Mr. James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria reports that Macham, in the statement, said the DG also met with some staff of the campaign team, as part of efforts to ensure a formidable team for the campaign.

“The DG also held a closed-door meeting with the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the headquarters.

“The duo thereafter held another meeting with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, and some lawmakers from state Houses of Assembly.”