BBNaija S7: Khalid Speaks On His Relationship With Daniella

Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 7 Housemate, Khalid has cleared the air on his relationship with his colleague and lover, Daniella.

Daniella and Khalid have been criticized for making love in the reality TV show.

Speaking during his post-eviction interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday, Khalid said his relationship with Daniella is serious and it is something he had not envisaged would happen.

He said: “It was quick, I knew I said I didn’t want a relationship but it hit me like a bus. It is serious”.

When asked how he felt about his eviction, the ‘Level Up’ housemate said he is grateful, nevertheless, the emotion is high.

He said: “It’s a lot of emotion right now. I’m just grateful.”

Pere Defends Khalid, Daniella

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Pere Egbi reacted after many Nigerians lashed ‘Level Up’ housemates Daniella and Khalid.

Khalid and Daniella, who were a couple on the reality TV show, were seen making love under the duvet on Sunday night.

Some videos shared online showed the couple on top of each other while making sexual sounds.

Reacting, many Nigerians slammed the housemates stating that such content is too early for a show that started two weeks ago.

Responding to the criticism in a post on Twitter, Pere urged Nigerians to stop being hypocritical, adding that they are not more righteous than Khalid and Daniella.

He wrote: “Nigerians stop criticizing Daniella and Khalid! Self-righteousness! Just stop it.

“Let them be. You ain’t better than them.”