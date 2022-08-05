Bimpe Oyebade Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Mom As She Turns 63 Today

Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebade Adedeji popluarly known as Mo Bimpe has written a heartfelt tribute in honor of her mother, who turns 63 today, August 5, 2022.
To honor her mother’s birthday, the talented actress wrote a touching message in which she declared her love and obsession for her.
As she bids her mother a happy birthday full with love and well wishes, Bimpe Oyebade she expresses her unwavering love for her.
She wrote on her verified Instagram account: IYA ADEBIMPE.
So obsessed, love this woman so much
The woman who gave me wings to fly
The woman who supports my every decision
The woman who sacrificed everything
Thank you would never be enough mummy
I love and gat you forever bestie
Happy 63 birthday maami
Iya daada, my prayer warrior
