Bimpe Oyebade Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Mom As She Turns 63 Today

Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebade Adedeji popluarly known as Mo Bimpe has written a heartfelt tribute in honor of her mother, who turns 63 today, August 5, 2022.

To honor her mother’s birthday, the talented actress wrote a touching message in which she declared her love and obsession for her.

READ MORE: He Insisted On Dating Me Or Being Enemies – Bimpe Oyebade Speaks On ‘S3x For Role’ Drama With Yomi Fabiyi

As she bids her mother a happy birthday full with love and well wishes, Bimpe Oyebade she expresses her unwavering love for her.

She wrote on her verified Instagram account: IYA ADEBIMPE.

So obsessed, love this woman so much

The woman who gave me wings to fly

The woman who supports my every decision

The woman who sacrificed everything

Thank you would never be enough mummy

I love and gat you forever bestie

Happy 63 birthday maami

Iya daada, my prayer warrior

See post below: