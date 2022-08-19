DJ Cuppy Calls Out Mom For Shading Her Dress Sense

Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, the billionaire oil magnate’s daughter, confronts her mother for making fun of her sense of style.

Dj Cuppy and her sister Temi Otedola were preparing to go for lunch with their mother, Nana Otedola.

Nana told Cuppy to come photo ready, while inviting them. She also told the sisters of the high standard of the restaurant where the reservation was made.

Nana wrote: “Please come photo ready! @Cuppy, it’s a bit upscale; so some dress code might be expected (no shade intended)”.

Dj Cuppy used Instagram to criticize her mum for subtly shading her taste of style.

Cuppy wreplied: “I’m sorry mum; I’m calling you out”.

