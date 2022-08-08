Don’t Be Swayed By ‘Obidients’, Nnamani Warns Constituents

Former governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East at the Senate, Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged his constituents not to succumb to pressure or sentiments to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, come February 2023.

He assured them that candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party would emancipate them from deprivation.

The Senator further warned them against accepting Greek gifts from Obi’s supporters, popularly known as ‘Obidients’.

Nnamani, in a statement he signed, stated that such will ruin the chances of the PDP to produce state governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and the state House of Assembly.

The Senator likened the Obidients movement to the story of a tortoise who borrowed feathers from other animals to enable it to fly to attend a feast, only to appropriate what belonged to everyone to itself alone.

“That is exactly what they want. To borrow from everybody and turn around to appropriate everything. Do not give them your feathers. Let them stay on the ground where they belong. Your feathers are the structures they need. Call their bluff,” he stressed.

He added, “Our party and platform is PDP. We must stand firm. We must not be swayed by the Obidient sentiments and vote Labour Party. If we blur the distinction, it will be difficult to reverse.”