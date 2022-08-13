Edo Writes BudgIT, Demands Apology Over Allegation Of Unpaid Salaries

Edo state government has asked BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation, to retract its publication alleging non-payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

BudgIT had listed Edo among 12 states owing workers at least one month’s salary as of July 28, 2022.

In a letter addressed to BudgIT’s country director on Friday, Iserhienrhien Efe, permanent secretary, ministry of budget and economic planning, said the publication which claimed Edo owed six months’ salaries is false and “has the tendency to mislead the public”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a foremost thrust of his excellency, the executive governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki’s campaign is centred on the issue of regular payment of workers’ salaries and allowances,” the letter reads.

“This is particularly so as he strongly believes that every worker deserves his wages. In pursuance of this belief, since he assumed office on the 12th of November 2016 till date, salaries and allowances of State’s workers have been paid consistently on or before the 25th day of every month.”

The state government asked the organisation to take down the publication within 48 hours and issue a public apology.