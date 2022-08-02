“For How Long Will I Keep Quiet” Alex Unusual Says As She Calls Out Brand

Brand ambassador for Lavyanna skin and former Big Brother Naija Season 3 contestant Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, has come out to lambast the skin care company.

On her Instagram page, she uploaded a video saying that she was sick of remaining quiet and didn’t expect things would escalate to this point.

She expressed her gratitude to various companies for supporting her through difficult times and also apologized to those who were disappointed in her.

Alex wrote: “I’m really hurt. Truth for Tuesday because I can’t be going through this alone. You all already know I’m the best influencer any brand can get. @layvanna_skin I really didn’t think it had to get to this level but for how long will I keep quiet? To everyone that is disappointed in me, I apologize. Let love lead. @thisthingcalledfashionn @mennabee_affairs thank you for standing by me at a time like this”.

Watch video below: