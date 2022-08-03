Nancy Isime Shows Exictment As She Joins List Of Actors Starring In Bollywood Movies

Popular actress and media personality Nancy Isime join the list of actors starring in Bollywood movies this year.

The actress and media celebrity would co-star with Sola Sobowale and Brodashaggi in an upcoming Bollywood movie.

Unable to contain her excitement, Nancy posted the wonderful news on her Instagram page.

She expressed her excitement on receiving the news that the renowned Indian filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has cast her in a new project.

Nancy Isime explained her excitement and said she was confident in her fans to support her throughout the journey.

She captioned the post: “Guys!!!! I can’t keep calm…#NancyIsGoingIndia!! I’m excited to announce that I’m part of the cast of a new project by EP/Director extraordinaire @HamishaDaryaniAhuja.

This is super exciting for me because I get to immerse myself in a different cultures and explore my acting range. It’s also exciting because I know that I can count on your support to cheer me on throughout the process. I’m not going to ask if you’re ready, because I know you’re ready! Let’s go!!!”.

See post below: