Khloe Recounts Her Experience After Spending Days In The Hospital

Khloe Abiri, a former Big Brother Naija reality star, and businesswoman has shared some personal details about the past few days.

The businesswoman confessed that she had to spend days and nights in the hospital since her family members were ill.

Khloe revealed that she became unstable as a result of having to witness the suffering of the people she loved. She claims that the past five days have been the worst of her life, yet God has provided for her.

Additionally, she became ill and was admitted to the hospital. On the other hand, she is appreciative of God’s mercies in their lives.

She wrote on her Instastory: “The last 5 days has been the worse days of my life… But what God doesn’t do, doesn’t exist and I know my God is able… Watching people I love the most in pain took me off balance, been living in the hospital for 5 days…. I cannot but appreciate God for his mercies on their life’s.

You appreciate life more when you live in the hospital and see that this life is just 1. And for my family and friends that have been on the phone with me 24/7, calling, texting, and checking up every second, may God bless you. May you not have reason to cry with me over anyone, may God grant u a prime health…thanks. For my fans that noticed I haven’t been active and sent well wishes. You are all golden. God will perfect his healing on you. Love you GOA”.

