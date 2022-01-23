Former BBNaija Star, Khloe Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Her Nudes Leaked Online

Oluwabusayo Abiri, also known as Khloe, has spoken out about how she felt after her cosmetic surgery photo was leaked on the internet.

As a guest on the Tea with Taymesan podcast, the outspoken former BBNaija housemate revealed this.

Khloe acknowledged that she is the woman in the now-viral photo of a naked woman on a plastic surgeon’s table back in 2020.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: It’s Poverty That Makes People Say They Can’t Do Cosmetic Surgery – BBNaija’s Khloe

Khloe described how she felt when the photo was leaked, saying: “You can post anything about me on the internet but I never want to post my naked picture online.

I was suicidal, dead for almost 24 hours. Thanks to Alex.She and my younger sister banged on my door and took me to the hospital”.

She went further to say “I drank Dettol and all the soap washer in the apartment when my surgery picture leaked.My fear was, what will my parents say?”